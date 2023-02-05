Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade

The New York Jets have made it clear they intend to find a veteran starter for 2023, leaving Zach Wilson’s long-term status with the organization unclear. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they are going to find themselves disappointed.

The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson this offseason, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Instead, the team is hopeful that Wilson can develop by spending at least a year on the bench behind a veteran.

Wilson has had the response you would want to his inevitable benching. The Jets have been adamant that he is still a part of their future plans, and this would seem to reinforce that.

As for who Wilson will be backing up, the Jets appear to be eyeing an ambitious target depending on his availability.