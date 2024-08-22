Report reveals Randy Gregory’s next move after Bucs release

Randy Gregory went AWOL on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing with them this offseason, and the veteran linebacker is now reportedly planning to call it a career.

Gregory was formally released by the Buccaneers on Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the 31-year-old is expected to retire.

Gregory signed a 1-year contract with Tampa Bay in April. He did not attend the team’s voluntary offseason workouts, mandatory minicamp or training camp. That led to the Bucs placing Gregory on the reserve/did not report list, and no one was able to provide any information on his whereabouts.

The Buccaneers recently reached an agreement with Gregory for the former second-round pick to be released. Head coach Todd Bowles delivered a very honest comment about the situation on Sunday.

Gregory spent time with both the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers last year. He had 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 16 games.

Since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, Gregory has played in just 72 games. He missed the entire 2017 season after being suspended for being a repeat offender of the NFL’s drug policy.

If Gregory had simply decided he no longer wants to play football, it is unclear why he did not communicate that to the Buccaneers.