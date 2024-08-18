Todd Bowles delivers honest comment about Bucs releasing Randy Gregory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend reached an agreement with Randy Gregory to release the veteran linebacker, and head coach Todd Bowles offered a very honest take on the situation.

Gregory signed a 1-year contract with the Buccaneers in April. He did not attend the team’s voluntary offseason workouts, mandatory minicamp or training camp. That led to the Bucs placing Gregory on the reserve/did not report list, and no one has provided any information on his whereabouts.

Even after the Bucs reached an agreement with Gregory to release the 31-year-old, Bowles said he still has no idea why Gregory signed a contract and never showed up.

“I’ll never find out, but I wish him the best and we’ll move on from there,” Bowles told reporters on Sunday, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Can’t miss what you never had.”

The comments were similar to what Bowles said previously about the situation.

Gregory’s deal with Tampa Bay was for $3 million with an additional $2 million in incentives.

Gregory spent time with both the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers last year. He had 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 16 games.

Since being drafted in the second round in 2015, Gregory has played in just 72 games. He missed the entire 2017 season after being suspended for being a repeat offender of the NFL’s drug policy.