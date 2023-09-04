Report reveals where things stand between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk

There have been rumors for months now that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are dating, but some of the model’s recent social media activity led to speculation that she might be back with her ex. Apparently that is not the case.

Shayk previously dated actor Bradley Cooper for four years. The two split in 2019 but have a daughter together. Last week, Shayk shared some photos on Instagram that appeared to show her on vacation with Cooper. Some took that to mean they were back together, especially since some of the photos showed Shayk wearing very little.

According to a new report from TMZ, Brady and Shayk are still “romantically involved.” They have not been spotted out publicly together in a while like they were back in July, but they have not split.

Of course, other media outlets have claimed all along that Brady and Shayk are just friends.

Shayk, 37, was on the cover of the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She also dated Cristiano Ronaldo before Cooper.

Brady was married to model Gisele Bundchen from 2009 until their divorce last year. There have been some rumors about him getting back into the dating market, but he had kept things quiet prior to galavanting around with Shayk. Gisele may not be too happy about the latest reports.