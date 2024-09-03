Report offers update on Christian McCaffrey’s calf injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has missed time this offseason due to an injury, but he appears to be on track to play in Week 1.

McCaffrey was expected to return to practice on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The All-Pro has been dealing with a calf injury and did not play in any of San Francisco’s three preseason games.

More good 49ers news: Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey, who missed most of training camp with a strained calf, is expected to return to practice today, per source. pic.twitter.com/pmAI3rjRa5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2024

The 49ers were likely playing it safe with McCaffrey, as head coach Kyle Shanahan did not seem all that concerned when he first shared the news of McCaffrey’s injury a month ago. Though, McCaffrey does have a history with calf injuries and missed the end of the regular season last year because of one.

McCaffrey is entering his third season with San Francisco since being traded there in 2022. He scored 21 touchdowns last season and led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards.

Between McCaffrey returning to practice and an All-Pro player ending his holdout, the 49ers should be in great shape heading into the regular season.