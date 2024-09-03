 Skip to main content
Report offers update on Christian McCaffrey’s calf injury

September 3, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Christian McCaffrey in a helmet

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before playing against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has missed time this offseason due to an injury, but he appears to be on track to play in Week 1.

McCaffrey was expected to return to practice on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The All-Pro has been dealing with a calf injury and did not play in any of San Francisco’s three preseason games.

The 49ers were likely playing it safe with McCaffrey, as head coach Kyle Shanahan did not seem all that concerned when he first shared the news of McCaffrey’s injury a month ago. Though, McCaffrey does have a history with calf injuries and missed the end of the regular season last year because of one.

McCaffrey is entering his third season with San Francisco since being traded there in 2022. He scored 21 touchdowns last season and led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards.

Between McCaffrey returning to practice and an All-Pro player ending his holdout, the 49ers should be in great shape heading into the regular season.

Christian McCaffreySan Francisco 49ers
