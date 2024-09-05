Reporter shares big prediction about Dak Prescott’s contract situation

Dak Prescott seems unlikely to sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys prior to the start of the 2024 season, and one well-known reporter thinks the quarterback will eventually wind up negotiating with other teams.

In a column that was published on Thursday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cited a source with direct knowledge of contract talks between Prescott and the Cowboys who said the situation is “looking like free agency at this point.” Fowler also noted that Dallas needs to come to grips with the fact that Prescott is eventually going to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

The Cowboys begin their season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. In the same ESPN column, reporter Dan Graziano said he “would not be surprised” if Prescott and the team came to an agreement over the next few days.

“I’ve been getting more optimistic responses over the past couple days than I’ve gotten at any other point in the past calendar year,” Graziano wrote.

CeeDee Lamb recently signed a massive extension with the Cowboys, which could, in theory, allow the team to focus more on negotiations with Prescott now. However, team owner Jerry Jones has indicated recently that he does not expect a deal to get done with Prescott prior to Week 1.

Prescott may have hinted that he is annoyed with Jones, but all it takes is one offer to change that. That offer would undoubtedly have to be for more than the $55 million per year that the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL currently make, otherwise Prescott will likely test free agency next March.

H/T Bleacher Report