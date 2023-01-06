 Skip to main content
Reporter rules out 1 outcome between Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals

January 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kliff Kingsbury during a game

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury takes the field before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

Kliff Kingsbury is rumored to be on the hot seat heading into the offseason, but there is one thing we should not expect the Arizona Cardinals coach to do — voluntarily give up his job.

A report last month claimed there is a chance Kingsbury could step down as head coach of the Cardinals after the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was asked about that possibility during a Friday appearance on FOX Sports 910 in Phoenix. He emphatically shot it down.

“No way,” Rapoport said. “Nobody gives up that kind of money. He might say, ‘You should probably fire me.’ Nobody walks away from that kind of money, nobody.”

Rapoport also said he is unsure if the Cardinals are leaning toward firing Kingsbury and that there are people with the organization who do not know for sure what team owner Michael Bidwill is thinking.

There has been a lot of talk about a rift between Kingsbury and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. It is possible the relationship between the two is tarnished beyond repair. But as Rapoport said, Kingsbury is not going to leave millions on the table.

Kingsbury signed an extension with the Cardinals prior to the 2022 season that ties him to the team through 2027. He reportedly makes around $5.5 million per year.

