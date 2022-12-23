Kliff Kingsbury responds to report about his future

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury responded to one aspect of a major report about his future with the organization.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss reported Friday that it would not be a surprise if Kingsbury is fired after the season. The report also said there was even a chance Kingsbury could walk away voluntarily amid strained relationships within the organization.

Kingsbury firmly denied that aspect of the report Friday, stating that he had no intention of walking away from the job. He added that he had not seen the report itself.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury when asked today about the ESPN report and if it is true that he has been “miserable” and contemplating walking away as coach: “No, I haven’t seen that,” he said. “But no.” — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) December 23, 2022

Few would argue that Kingsbury is on the hot seat at this point, though it is hard to see him just walking away. The more realistic outcome may be that he is simply fired, or the Cardinals make clear that they do not want him back.

The report also included some claims that might be even more problematic from the Cardinals’ perspective. It remains to be seen whether Kingsbury responds to that, but it does not look great for his future either way.