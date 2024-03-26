 Skip to main content
RFK Jr. spurns Aaron Rodgers in favor of different VP pick

March 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Aaron Rodgers on the sideline

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets fans will not have to worry about a vice-presidential run for Aaron Rodgers after all.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Tuesday that he is officially picking Nicole Shanahan as his running mate. The move ends widespread speculation over the VP pick for Kennedy Jr., who is running for president in the 2024 election as an independent.

The 38-year-old Shanahan is an attorney as well as a tech entrepreneur. A native of Oakland, Calif. and the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Shanahan is also known as a big Democrat donor (though she has never held political office before).

Kennedy Jr., son of the late former U.S. senator and attorney general Robert F. Kennedy, reportedly had the Jets QB Rodgers as one of several prominent candidates on his VP shortlist. The Jets were never convinced that anything would materialize on that front though, and Kennedy Jr’s pick of Shanahan indeed slams the door shut on Rodgers’ VP hopes. At least the jokes that resulted from the Rodgers-Kennedy Jr. links will live on forever.

