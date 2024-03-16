Report: Jets’ stance on Aaron Rodgers VP rumors revealed

Aaron Rodgers could potentially moonlight as a vice presidential candidate this season. The New York Jets reportedly don’t see that happening.

Rodgers was confirmed to be on the VP short list for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rodgers has expressed his support for Kennedy in the past.

Fans on social media have been cracking jokes for days about Rodgers potentially becoming the next VPOTUS.

The Jets don’t seem to be taking Rodgers’ candidacy too seriously, either. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Jets “don’t believe” that Rodgers would actually run for office.

However, the report added that Rodgers has been “off the grid” this week and that the QB has yet to verbally relay to the Jets his interest (or lack thereof) in entering politics.

From the football side of things, the Jets appear to be planning for Rodgers to return to his usual position under center. The team just signed an All-Pro offensive lineman to protect Rodgers’ blind side next season.

Rodgers may need a different level of protection if he does enter the political arena. The 4-time MVP was recently under fire for alleged comments he made about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.