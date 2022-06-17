 Skip to main content
RG3 shares support for 1 NFL running back

June 16, 2022
by Alex Evans
Robert Griffin III looking on

Dec 22, 2019; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) looks up to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot had a down year in the eyes of many last season, but not former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

On Thursday, Griffin took to Twitter to argue that Elliot had a season that, while perhaps below Elliot’s standard, was still a good one.

“People say @EzekielElliott had a down year last year but he ranked 7th in rushing yards, 6th in rushing touchdowns, and averaged 4.2 yards per carry,” Griffin wrote. “They paid him to be the best but stop acting like he didn’t improve in every major stat category from the previous year.”

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, Griffin’s former teammate with the Baltimore Ravens, agreed with Griffin’s assessment of Elliot’s play last season.

“’They’ just hate running backs bro,” Ingram wrote. “Zeke balled with a knee injury all last year. Mf need to pay homage n respect greatness!!”

The 26-year-old Elliot spent most of last season playing with a partially torn PCL in his knee. He rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries in 17 games, and had 47 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Elliot’s 4.2 yards per carry was the fourth-lowest total of his six-year career. He had fewer rushing yards (979), touchdowns (six) and rushing yards per attempt (4.0) in 2020, but played in just 15 games.

Despite what was a productive season, Elliot feels like he has something to prove this year.

