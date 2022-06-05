Ezekiel Elliott not using injury excuse for down 2021 season

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot feels like he has something to prove this season.

The 26-year-old spent most of last season playing through the pain of a partially torn PCL in his knee. He is looking forward to playing up to his expectations in 2022.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Elliot didn’t give any excuses for his down year despite the injury. He shared his mindset for the upcoming season.

“I think every year we’ve got something to prove,” Elliott said, via NFL.com.

“I mean, I was hurt last year, but it’s football, after Week 1 no one is going to be 100%. That’s part of the game,” said Elliott. “I think I knew I was tough, I think I knew I could play through injuries…it was definitely tough, but hey, it’s my job.”

Despite his injury, Elliot managed to rush for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries in 17 games. He also had 47 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns. His 4.2 yards per carry wasn’t the worst of his career, but it was down from the 5.1 ypc he had as a rookie and his 4.7 ypc in 2018. He led the league in rushing both of those seasons.

If Elliot could put up respectable numbers with a bad knee, he should have no problem reestablishing himself as one of the NFL’s top running backs in 2022.