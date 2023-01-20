Rich Bisaccia could get another NFL head coach opportunity?

A little over a year after his memorable run as the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Rich Bisaccia is back in business as a head coach candidate.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that they have completed an interview with Bisaccia for their head coaching job. Bisaccia served this season as the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

The 62-year-old Bisaccia rose to prominence last season when he took over for the Raiders after the firing of Jon Gruden. He guided the team through the turmoil, leading Las Vegas to a 7-5 record (in the games he coached) as well as a playoff berth (only their second of the last two decades). But the Raiders decided to hire Josh McDaniels as their full-time coach after the season, leading to Bisaccia joining the Packers.

It is unclear if Bisaccia will have a realistic chance of landing the Colts job since owner Jim Irsay seems to be a big fan of a different candidate. But Bisaccia deserves a long, hard look, especially with how beloved he was among the Raiders players.