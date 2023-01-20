 Skip to main content
Report: Jim Irsay still considering Jeff Saturday for head coach job

January 20, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jeff Saturday with a headset on

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday walks the sideline Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts are in the process of narrowing their search for a new head coach, and it sounds like Jeff Saturday remains a legitimate candidate for the job.

Jordan Schultz of The Score reports that Irsay believes Saturday “has the capabilities to be a head coach” in the NFL. Saturday has informed the Colts that he wants to choose his own staff, which is something he was unable to do as interim head coach.

The Colts lost seven straight games under Saturday to close out the 2022 season. Saturday had no previous NFL coaching experience in any capacity, which is why fans and the media were so critical of the move. Some felt Irsay’s decision to give Saturday the job was part of a plan to tank for a high draft pick.

Despite that, Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently said Saturday is in the running for the job. It’s worth noting that Ballard also said he is leading the head coach search but Irsay will make the final decision.

Either Irsay is going to great lengths to prove Saturday was not put in place to tank, or he actually does believe the former Colts center can be a winning head coach in the NFL.

