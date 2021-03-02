Ricky Williams reveals crazy reason he started smoking heavily

Marijuana has been a huge part of Ricky Williams’ life for several years now, and the former running back has always been very open about that. He was suspended multiple times during his NFL career for violating the NFL’s drug policy, but he was able to stay out of trouble at the University of Texas. That’s probably because it wasn’t until his senior year that a major life event got him big into smoking.

During an appearance on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe on Tuesday, Williams revealed that he became a big smoker his senior year at Texas. He got more into it after learning that his girlfriend had been cheating on him with one of his teammates.

“That’s how it started. I was like obsessing about this and my friend was like, ‘Dude, you gotta chill,'” Williams recalled. “He brought it out and was like, ‘You gotta hit this.’ And I did and it was the first time where I wasn’t obsessed and I wasn’t thinking about it. I could sleep and relax. From that moment I was like, ‘OK, this could be helpful for me.'”

Williams doesn’t feel too badly about the cheating now, because his ex-girlfriend and former teammate have since gotten married. You can see the entire clip of him talking about the situation below:

Ricky Williams’ college girlfriend cheated on him with the backup QB. That’s how he became a weed smoker : pic.twitter.com/kONcoKuDfk — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) March 2, 2021

Williams won the Heisman Trophy at Texas and led the NFL in rushing with 1,853 yards in 2002. He’s spoken in the past about the ways in which he feels weed has negatively impacted him, some of which you can read about here.

A lot people assume Williams was a stoner all through college, so they’ll be surprised to hear relationship troubles are what really made him commit to the green.