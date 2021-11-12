Reason Dolphins did not trade for Deshaun Watson revealed

Deshaun Watson was not traded prior to the Nov. 2 deadline despite rumors that teams were exploring deals for him.

One of the teams interested in a Watson trade were the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins did not complete a trade with the Houston Texans for Watson because of one big reason.

Jay Glazer reported on FOX’s pregame show Thursday night that the Dolphins were requiring Watson to settle all of his lawsuits before they traded for him. Glazer says the Carolina Panthers, who were also interested in trading for Watson, did not have that requirement.

Glazer says the Dolphins were willing to part with the draft picks the Texans were seeking. However, the big hurdle was Watson not settling. Glazer implied that the attorney representing Watson’s accusers were using the Dolphins’ interest in Watson as leverage in settlement talks, further complicating matters.

So, to recap, Glazer says the Dolphins were not scared away by all the allegations Watson is facing. Glazer also says the Dolphins were not scared away by Houston’s trade price. But the issue was the Dolphins wanted all cases to be settled.

The attorney for the accusers actually said all this last week. He also took things a step further and said the Dolphins even wanted at least one of the women to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Watson is facing civil lawsuits from 22 women who accuse the Texans quarterback of inappropriate sexual behavior. He is also the subject of a grand jury investigation.

