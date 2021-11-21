Rob Gronkowski shares disturbing account of rib injury

Rob Gronkowski’s 2021 season has largely been derailed by his Week 3 rib injury. Now he is sharing a disturbing account of what happened.

Speaking with the media this week for the first time since he got hurt, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end discussed the pain that he dealt with from the injury.

“I never got shot before, but that’s kind of like what it felt like,” said Gronkowski, per Mike Florio of PFT.

“I’m gonna definitely has to file this one, too, under workers’ comp,” added the four-time Super Bowl champion jokingly. “I think the NFL after I’m done is scared. Workers’ comp. I’m comin’ for you guys.”

Gronkowski was hurt on a big hit from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis in the second half of a 34-24 loss on Sept. 26 (video here). His injuries turned out to be quite extensive, and he missed four games before returning in Week 8. But Gronkowski lasted just six snaps before going out with back spasms and has since missed an additional game. He is currently listed as questionable for Tampa Bay’s Week 11 game against the New York Giants.

The lesson here is that rib injuries are no definitely no joke, as both Gronkowski and this other NFL star can attest to.

Photo: Nov 15, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports