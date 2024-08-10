Rob Gronkowski makes prediction about Patriots’ QB situation

Rob Gronkowski thinks he knows which way the New England Patriots’ quarterback situation is headed, and he believes the team needs to make one big move for its own good.

In a Friday appearance on FS1’s “First Things First,” Gronkowski argued that the Patriots are doing rookie quarterbacks Drake Maye and Joe Milton a disservice by keeping Bailey Zappe involved in camp. In Gronkowski’s eyes, Zappe is just taking reps away from the rookies, and will not be on the team by the end of camp.

.@RobGronkowski says the Patriots need to get rid of Bailey Zappe 👀 "He's taking away reps from Drake Maye and Joe Milton. Bailey Zappe is not going to be on that team by the end of training camp." pic.twitter.com/DPcjR3xq9X — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 9, 2024

“My hot take is that Bailey Zappe needs to be free,” Gronkowski said. “They got to either let him go or they got to trade him. He’s taking away reps from Drake Maye. He’s taking away reps from Joe Milton.

“Bailey Zappe is not going to be on that team by the end of training camp, and Bailey Zappe needs to be free so he can go to another team and show what he has.”

Gronkowski may have labeled that a hot take, but it is one many Patriots fans would likely agree with. Zappe got the bulk of the work in the preseason opener, and fans were not happy about that. Maye, meanwhile, only got to play the first series. That is not exactly unusual for a rookie quarterback in a preseason opener, but it still did not sit well with many.

Gronkowski is right that Zappe does not have a clear role on the Patriots. Jacoby Brissett has been brought in as the veteran option that can potentially start, while Maye is the future of the franchise. Milton, another rookie, is more of a project. That leaves Zappe as the odd man out, which is why it is even stranger that he played so much in the preseason opener.

Zappe himself seems a bit frustrated with the Patriots. He would probably like it if the Patriots took Gronkowski’s suggestion and simply let him go.