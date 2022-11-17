Robert Griffin III offers advice for Josh Allen amid struggles

Josh Allen has made some costly mistakes that have hurt the Buffalo Bills over the past several games, and Robert Griffin III thinks he knows what the star quarterback needs to change going forward.

Allen has a whopping six interceptions in Buffalo’s last three games. He threw two brutal red-zone picks in Sunday’s 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the second of which ended the game in overtime. Griffin, a former NFL quarterback who now works as an analyst for ESPN, tweeted some advice for Allen on Thursday morning.

The @BuffaloBills are at their best when Josh Allen plays free but they need him to play MORE COMPLIMENTARY. Josh has 3 straight games with multiple ints. LOVE the mindset of making plays but he has to PROTECT THE BALL and the Bills have to find a running game outside of Him. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 17, 2022

That was basically a nice way for RG3 to say Allen has to stop trying to force the ball into tight coverage. Allen is arguably the most talented quarterback in the NFL, but he has cost the Bills in crucial situations this season by trying to do too much. His interceptions in the fourth quarter and then overtime against Minnesota were the most glaring examples of that.

Allen is also dealing with an injury to his throwing arm. The Bills said that was not an issue in Week 10, but you have to wonder if it will prevent Allen from being able to zip the ball into tiny windows, which is one of his strengths. If the elbow injury is a factor, that would be even more reason for Allen to follow RG3’s advice.