Robert Griffin III lands new media gig after ESPN firing

Robert Griffin III is returning to NFL coverage just four months after getting the boot from ESPN.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported Monday that the former Heisman winner Griffin has been tabbed by Netflix to lead their coverage of this year’s NFL Christmas Day doubleheader. Manti Te’o, Mina Kimes, and Drew Brees will also join Griffin on the Netflix broadcasts.

The quartet will be serving as pre- and post-game analysts for both the Chiefs-Steelers and the Ravens-Texans games that will be taking place on Christmas. They will handle the on-air downtime between the two games as well, McCarthy adds.

Griffin confirmed the news in a post to his X page on Monday. “Oh we BACK @netflix,” he wrote. “All Glory to God.”

The ex-Pro Bowl quarterback Griffin, now 34 years old, joined ESPN as a football analyst back in 2021, most notably as a member of their “Monday Night Countdown” crew. But he was let go this past August in a cost-cutting move and replaced on ESPN’s “Monday Night” crew by Jason Kelce. At the time, Griffin went viral for a great public reaction to his firing.

Griffin has continued to make news with his NFL opinions ever since being laid off. Now he will be returning to the national media scene with Netflix on Christmas, presumably hoping to parlay it into a longer-term gig.