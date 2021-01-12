Robert Saleh reportedly a finalist for Jets head coach job

Robert Saleh is viewed as one of the most popular candidates on the head coaching market this offseason, and he may be the top choice of the New York Jets.

Saleh flew out for a second interview with the Jets on Tuesday. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Saleh is a finalist for the job.

As the #Jets narrow their list of head coaching candidates, they are flying in #49ers DC Robert Saleh for a second interview today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The first known finalist for the NYJ job, and there will be others likely in person, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2021

Saleh has been the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers since 2017. He received a great deal of credit — and deservedly so — for helping lead the team to the Super Bowl last year. The 41-year-old also had some head coaching interviews last offseason, but he seems more likely to land a job this year.

We know of at least three other teams that have expressed interest in Saleh, so the Jets could have some competition. Of course, New York might also have strong interest in another candidate that just lost his job.