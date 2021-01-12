 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 12, 2021

Robert Saleh reportedly a finalist for Jets head coach job

January 12, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh is viewed as one of the most popular candidates on the head coaching market this offseason, and he may be the top choice of the New York Jets.

Saleh flew out for a second interview with the Jets on Tuesday. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Saleh is a finalist for the job.

Saleh has been the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers since 2017. He received a great deal of credit — and deservedly so — for helping lead the team to the Super Bowl last year. The 41-year-old also had some head coaching interviews last offseason, but he seems more likely to land a job this year.

We know of at least three other teams that have expressed interest in Saleh, so the Jets could have some competition. Of course, New York might also have strong interest in another candidate that just lost his job.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus