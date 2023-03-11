 Skip to main content
Robert Woods signs with Titans rival

March 10, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jan 29, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams player Robert Woods during a press conference for Super Bowl LIII at Marriott Atlanta Buckhead. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Woods is staying in the AFC South.

The veteran receiver Woods has decided to sign a free agent deal with the Houston Texans, according to a report on Friday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Woods will be getting a two-year, $15.25 million contract with $10 million fully guaranteed and a max value of $17 million, Rapoport adds.

Woods, 30, played all 17 games last season for the Tennessee Titans in his first year back from a torn ACL. While Woods’ numbers weren’t impressive (53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns), he remains a reliable complementary target given the right situation.

The Texans already have a WR1 in Brandin Cooks (assuming that he is not traded) as well as a vertical threat in Nico Collins. Woods, who was unhappy with his role in Tennessee, could be a nice safety net for whatever QB option Houston decides to bring in this offseason.

Houston Texans, Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans
