Robert Woods signs with Titans rival

Robert Woods is staying in the AFC South.

The veteran receiver Woods has decided to sign a free agent deal with the Houston Texans, according to a report on Friday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Woods will be getting a two-year, $15.25 million contract with $10 million fully guaranteed and a max value of $17 million, Rapoport adds.

Woods, 30, played all 17 games last season for the Tennessee Titans in his first year back from a torn ACL. While Woods’ numbers weren’t impressive (53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns), he remains a reliable complementary target given the right situation.

The Texans already have a WR1 in Brandin Cooks (assuming that he is not traded) as well as a vertical threat in Nico Collins. Woods, who was unhappy with his role in Tennessee, could be a nice safety net for whatever QB option Houston decides to bring in this offseason.