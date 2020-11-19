Rudy Giuliani takes shot at Eagles fans

Rudy Giuliani took a shot at Philadelphia Eagles fans while delivering a speech on Thursday.

Giuliani is pursuing some claims of election fraud on behalf of President Donald Trump. While speaking about alleged fraud in Pennsylvania, Giuliani said many people came from Camden to vote in Philadelphia. That’s when he took a shot at Eagles fans, saying the voters coming from Camden to Philadelphia is about as common as getting beat up at an Eagles game.

Now Rudy saying lots of people from Camden came to Philly to vote. "It happens all the time. It's about as common as people getting beaten up at a Philadelphia Eagles basketball game." — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) November 19, 2020

Rudy with a shot at Eagles fanspic.twitter.com/7qnnpDNoCm — EgotasticSports (@EgotasticSports) November 19, 2020

Eagles fans are known for being a passionate and rowdy bunch. Even an NBA player got into a fight with some of them.

Giuliani probably isn’t going to make too many friends around Philly for such a comment though.