 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani takes shot at Eagles fans

November 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

Philadelphia Eagles logo

Rudy Giuliani took a shot at Philadelphia Eagles fans while delivering a speech on Thursday.

Giuliani is pursuing some claims of election fraud on behalf of President Donald Trump. While speaking about alleged fraud in Pennsylvania, Giuliani said many people came from Camden to vote in Philadelphia. That’s when he took a shot at Eagles fans, saying the voters coming from Camden to Philadelphia is about as common as getting beat up at an Eagles game.

Eagles fans are known for being a passionate and rowdy bunch. Even an NBA player got into a fight with some of them.

Giuliani probably isn’t going to make too many friends around Philly for such a comment though.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus