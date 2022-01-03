Russell Wilson shares emotional moment with Seahawks fans after home finale

We do not know yet if Sunday marked Russell Wilson’s final game in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks. If it was, the quarterback went out in memorable fashion.

The Seahawks ended their home schedule with a 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions, with Wilson throwing for 236 yards and four touchdowns. After the win, Wilson was the last player off the field, and stopped to sign a number of autographs on his way to the locker room.

Russell Wilson stopping to sign autographs as the last player off the field. pic.twitter.com/9mdEL1vKma — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 3, 2022

The fans that stayed behind chanted Wilson’s name in response as he finally departed the field.

Sunday’s game certainly had a sense of finality about it. Wilson has maintained that he wants to remain in Seattle, but there are signals that his future may lie elsewhere. If this was the end in Seattle for Wilson, he certainly got a fitting sendoff from fans given his many accomplishments for the organization.

Photo: Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports