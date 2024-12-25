Russell Wilson went all-out with Christmas gifts for Steelers’ O-line

Russell Wilson on Tuesday made sure that he was not outdone by his quarterback peers when it came to gifts for their respective offensive linemen.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow got his O-line authentic Japanese Katana swords for Christmas. Brock Purdy’s gift to the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line was a bit more practical.

Wilson went with the volume approach for his Christmas presents. The Steelers star’s gifts came in four components: (1) a Louis Vuitton bag in Steelers colors, (2) a bottle of his wife Ciara’s TenToOne rum, (3) a pair of custom-made shoes from Wilson’s Good Man Brand, and (4) an Airbnb gift card worth $10,000.

The Airbnb gift card alone would have already been an awesome present for the Steelers’ offensive line. Not only will each lineman be able to choose their preferred vacation destination, but their respective families will also be able to enjoy the gift as well.

The $4,000 Louis Vuitton duffle bag and the extra goodies from the Wilsons’ personal brands on top of the Airbnb credit make the present that much sweeter.

It’s the least Wilson could do for his on-field protectors, who have helped him have a resurgent season in Pittsburgh. In Wilson’s nine starts this season, the Steelers have gone 6-3 and the 9-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 2,129 yards with 15 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Thanks to his success on the field, Wilson could be in line for a long-term deal with the Steelers.