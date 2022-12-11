Video: Russell Wilson got absolutely embarrassed on pick-6

The Denver Broncos appear to find a new way to hit rock bottom every week, but Russell Wilson may have finally found it for himself Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson and the Broncos were blitzed by the Chiefs in the first half, as Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead before halftime. The real backbreaker was Wilson throwing a pick-six to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., but that does not even begin to cover how pitiful it was.

Wilson had Gay right in front of him when he threw the pass, and Gay managed to reach up and tip the ball to himself for the interception. Wilson was then left trying to bring Gay down, but that attempt led to the quarterback getting stiff-armed and sent face-first to the turf.

Russell Wilson gets pick-6ed by Gay. What a disaster trade for the #Broncos, they're not even competitive with Russ.pic.twitter.com/sFnDGks5lf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

If Wilson’s Broncos tenure could be summed up in one play, this might be the one.

The Broncos appear to be on the way to 3-10, and the intense criticism Wilson is getting will continue unabated. That trade has been a total disaster, just as their season has been.