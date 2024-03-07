Troubling report emerges about Russell Wilson’s free agency

Russell Wilson will not officially be released by the Denver Broncos until the start of the new league year on March 13, but the team has given him permission to meet with other teams while he is still technically under contract. It does not sound like that has been very beneficial to Wilson thus far, however.

Teams that need a quarterback this offseason have not yet expressed interest in Wilson, according to James Palmer of NFL Network. The reporter said multiple teams told him they do not view Wilson as an option at the moment.

“I spoke to multiple quarterback-needy teams today and all of them told me right now, guys, that Russell Wilson is not an option in terms of the things they’re looking at to fill their opening,” Palmer said. “Now, yes, free agency hasn’t started. There’s still time for quarterbacks to change teams and that market to fall. There’s still the draft and that market to fall and who winds up with a quarterback and who doesn’t. There’s still time. But as of right now, when I spoke to multiple teams that need a quarterback in this offseason, Russell Wilson is not one of the options that they are looking at.”

What that likely means is that most — if not all — teams that need a quarterback view Wilson as a Plan B option at best. Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield are still available, as the free agency legal tampering period does not begin until Monday. There are also several QB-needy teams that have high picks in the draft.

One thing that should work in Wilson’s favor is that he is reportedly willing to give his next team a huge discount. Still, he is 35 and coming off one horrible season and one mediocre season in Denver.

It would be a surprise if no team gives Wilson a chance to start, but he may have to be patient. All we know at this point is that at least one team has ruled out signing him.