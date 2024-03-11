Russell Wilson signing had surprising impact on Steelers’ championship odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big addition over the weekend when they agreed to a deal with Russell Wilson, but oddsmakers do not seem to believe that the veteran quarterback gives his new team a better chance to win the Super Bowl.

Wilson announced via social media Sunday night that he is joining the Steelers. Many expected the news to result in a shift in Pittsburgh’s championship odds, but that did not happen.

DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Steelers with 75/1 odds to win the Super Bowl both before and after the team agreed to a deal with Wilson.

Updated Steelers Super Bowl odds after signing Russell Wilson 👀 (@DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/W5NLgfPM7U — br_betting (@br_betting) March 11, 2024

On the surface, that makes it seem like oddsmakers (and gamblers) believe Wilson is not an upgrade over Kenny Pickett. There might be another explanation, however.

The Steelers were a heavy gambling favorite to land Wilson for several days. It is possible that Pittsburgh’s championship odds already factored in that Wilson might be the team’s starting quarterback in 2024 even before Wilson agreed to his new deal.

Wilson might have to compete with Pickett in training camp, but very few people expect the two to have a true open competition. The job is probably Wilson’s to lose. Oddsmakers may have had a hunch that would be the case as soon as the Denver Broncos parted ways with Wilson.