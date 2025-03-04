Report reveals which veteran QB is ‘most likely’ to end up with Giants

The New York Giants are putting their ambitious quarterback plan in motion, with one name reportedly seen as “most likely” to end up as the squad’s QB1 next season.

Armed with the third overall selection in the upcoming draft, the Giants have been mentioned in several trade rumors centered on a potential move up to first overall to have their choice between top QB prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Reports suggest that the Giants hope to pair their potential quarterback of the future with a proven veteran who could start in the short term.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After missing out on Matthew Stafford, the Giants have been linked to free agent QBs Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, and Russell Wilson. According to SNY reporter Connor Hughes, acquiring Wilson is believed by some to be the “most likely outcome” for the Giants in their pursuit of a temporary starting QB.

Wilson, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, missed the first six games of last season due to injury. But he turned in a Pro Bowl-worthy season in his return, throwing for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions across 11 starts.

However, Wilson’s play faltered as the season went on. After winning six of his first seven starts, Wilson lost his last five games in a Steelers uniform, including Pittsburgh’s 28-14 Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

With Wilson’s mobility no longer what it once was, few teams, if any, would consider Wilson as a potential long-term solution at QB. But if all the Giants need from Wilson is to be a middle-of-the-pack starter for a season or two, he may be an ideal fit for the right price.