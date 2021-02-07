 Skip to main content
Ryan Leaf pokes fun at himself with Hall of Fame photo

February 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ryan Leaf

Ryan Leaf poked fun at himself with a photo he posted on Twitter Saturday night.

Leaf, who has become known for his self-deprecating humor, shared a photo of the 1997 Heisman Trophy finalists. The honor went to Charles Woodson that year. Peyton Manning finished second, Leaf was third, and Randy Moss fourth. All of them are pictured in the photo.

Woodson, Manning and Moss all went on to have legendary NFL careers. Leaf became one of the most notorious draft busts ever.

The great fortune of the players was cemented even more on Saturday night when Woodson and Manning learned they made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Moss was inducted in 2018.

So now that photo is three Hall of Famers and Leaf. About the only way Leaf can handle things is the way he has – by making a joke of it.

