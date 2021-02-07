Ryan Leaf pokes fun at himself with Hall of Fame photo

Ryan Leaf poked fun at himself with a photo he posted on Twitter Saturday night.

Leaf, who has become known for his self-deprecating humor, shared a photo of the 1997 Heisman Trophy finalists. The honor went to Charles Woodson that year. Peyton Manning finished second, Leaf was third, and Randy Moss fourth. All of them are pictured in the photo.

Made this joke for a # of yrs…”This is a photo of 3 HOF players & that other guy” tonight it became a reality. Congrats to Charles & Peyton joining Randy in the @ProFootballHOF well deserved and earned. The coolest thing to be a finalist w/ these great football players & men! pic.twitter.com/REMdzzFUn3 — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) February 7, 2021

Woodson, Manning and Moss all went on to have legendary NFL careers. Leaf became one of the most notorious draft busts ever.

The great fortune of the players was cemented even more on Saturday night when Woodson and Manning learned they made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Moss was inducted in 2018.

So now that photo is three Hall of Famers and Leaf. About the only way Leaf can handle things is the way he has – by making a joke of it.