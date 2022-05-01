Report: NFC team to intensify pursuit of Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu has been in no rush to sign with a team in free agency, but the veteran safety may not be available much longer now that the draft has come and gone.

The New Orleans Saints hosted Mathieu for a visit several weeks ago. Mathieu downplayed the meeting and said he does not think the Saints really need him, but they may feel otherwise. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints are expected to make an “aggressive push” to sign Mathieu after they did not draft a safety.

After failing to land a safety during the draft, the Saints now are expected to re-visit their talks with free-agent Pro-Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu and make an aggressive push to try to add him to their roster, per sources. Mathieu was born and raised in New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2022

Mathieu is from New Orleans and still has family there. He said his visit with the Saints last month was more about seeing family than anything. Other NFC teams have since been mentioned as more likely suitors for Mathieu, but the Saints are serious about trying to sign him.

Mathieu, 29, had 76 tackles, a sack and three interceptions in 16 games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.