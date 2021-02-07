Saints could be disciplined over Alvin Kamara COVID-19 case

The New Orleans Saints are facing discipline from the NFL for possible COVID-19 protocol violations surrounding the Alvin Kamara case.

Kamara tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team’s Week 17 finale against Carolina and missed the game. His availability for their Wild Card playoff game was also in question, though a favorable schedule helped make him available.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Kamara had an interaction with a non-team employee at the Saints’ facility. The incident was captured on video, and that is what the league is reviewing as it considers discipline.

The Saints have already been disciplined twice by the NFL over COVID protocol violations. They were fined after head coach Sean Payton did not properly wear a mask in Week 2. The team also got fined and stripped of a 7th-round pick for maskless locker room celebrations.