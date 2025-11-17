Everyone said the same thing about Sam Darnold after Week 11

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold turned in a brutal game in the team’s crucial Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams, prompting many people to make the same comment.

Darnold threw four interceptions in a 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. on Sunday. The four picks came in a two-point loss, meaning a slightly better performance from Darnold could have flipped the game.

To many, the performance reinforced a worrying narrative about Darnold. Social media users were eager to point out that this is yet another poor Darnold performance in a crucial game.

Sam Darnold is having the exact game his skeptics expected him to. They’re gonna be loud this week. #Seahawks — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 16, 2025

Sam Darnold in games that matter pic.twitter.com/VUj701K2MC — Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) November 16, 2025

Sam Darnold every time he plays a game with big expectations pic.twitter.com/cZ7jDlCI5N — Mase😎🌲 (@MinnyMase) November 16, 2025

Sam Darnold when he actually has to play a good team pic.twitter.com/5AsLBLRdL6 — Dashy™️🦥 (@Dashytwo) November 16, 2025

Sam Darnold in big moments:



pic.twitter.com/EZJ77LCmQo — Miles Parker Picks (@MilesParkerBets) November 16, 2025

Darnold was excellent last season for the Minnesota Vikings, and has been very good for the Seahawks this season. However, many remember him performing poorly in last season’s division decider against Detroit, as well as in the Vikings’ playoff loss to the Rams. His poor showing against the Rams in a game that had huge NFC West implications will just reinforce that narrative.

To his credit, Darnold did not shy away from the critics of how his Minnesota career ended. He will have to address the skeptics again after his ugly performance on Sunday.