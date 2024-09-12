 Skip to main content
Saquon Barkley reached out to Daniel Jones after Week 1

September 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
Saquon Barkley at a press conference

Sep 5, 2024; Sao Paolo, Brazil; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley at press conference at the Neo Química Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants under controversial circumstances, but he is clearly still rooting for his former quarterback.

Barkley, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, said Thursday that he sent a supportive message to Daniel Jones after the Giants quarterback’s poor Week 1 showing against Minnesota.

“I talked to him. I’m really good friends with DJ,” Barkley told reporters. “For me, it was just to let him know, go out and play free and do what you do best.”

Barkley is in a somewhat odd spot since he and Jones now play for NFC East rivals. However, the Giants did not exactly look like a threat to the Eagles in Week 1. Jones was just 22/42 for 186 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and he was so poor that one of his opponents started to feel a bit sorry for him.

Jones’ $160 million contract is part of the reason why Barkley is no longer in New York. The well-wishes are probably appreciated, but things are looking pretty dark for the Giants going forward unless Jones gets a lot better very quickly.

