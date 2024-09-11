Vikings LB had sad quote about Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled so badly in Week 1 that even an opposing player even felt sorry for him.

Jones and the Giants put together an uninspiring performance in their 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. The former first-round pick went 22/42 for 186 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Boos rained down fairly early as things got away from the home team.

During an interview with KFAN’s “Power Trip Morning Show” on Tuesday, Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard said he actually felt sorry for Jones.

“We heard the boos and we were like, ‘Okay now we’re good on our side.’ When it got really loud to where it was as loud as it would be on third down if they were on defense, it was kind of bad,” Greenard said, via SNY’s John Flanigan. “We kind of started to feel a little bad for him as we’re still just completely just taking away everything that he wants to do, so it’s good to be on the other side of it and it’s our job to not be on that side of it.”

The last thing the Giants wanted to hear is that an opponent felt sympathy for their quarterback during the first game of the season. They also did not want head coach Brian Daboll to already face questions about benching Jones, but that happened as well.

Jones was always going to get another chance to start in 2024, as he is owed $35.5 million this season as part of the 4-year, $160 million extension he signed prior to the 2023 season. But the shocking stat that went viral after Week 1 shows how horribly that contract has worked out thus far.

If Jones continues to play like he did against Minnesota, it won’t be long before Daboll is forced to give Drew Lock a shot.