Saquon Barkley’s daughter savagely roasted the Giants without knowing it

March 20, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Saquon Barkley during a radio interview

Mar 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley speaks during a radio interview during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

If Tiki Barber thought it was bad that Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants to sign with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, just wait until the former running back hears what Barkley’s daughter said about the move.

During a recent interview that was released by the Eagles, Barkley spoke about his big decision to jump from one NFC East team to another. He shared a hilarious comment his 5-year-old daughter Jada made when she realized her father would be playing for a new team.

“When I told her that we were gonna be going to Philly, she kind of was just like, ‘Does that mean we’re gonna win now?'” Barkley recalled. “And I just start smiling and I was like, ‘Hopefully, hopefully we can win some more games.'”

The Eagles have certainly done a lot more winning than the Giants over the past few years. You know it’s gotten bad when a 5-year-old takes note.

Barkley grew up in Pennsylvania, which is probably one of the reasons he had such a strong response to Barber calling him a traitor. His daughter’s unintentionally savage remark had to have made Barkley feel even better.

New York Giants, Saquon Barkley
