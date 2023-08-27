Saquon Barkley reveals how he feels about Giants after offseason holdout

Things definitely became a bit strained during the offseason between running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. However, the well does not appear to be poisoned, at least in Barkley’s view.

Barkley said at a promotional event Sunday that he still wants to be a Giant for life, and that the organization knows how he feels about them.

“Oh, yeah. I don’t think that really changed,” Barkley told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “They know how I feel. I’m not really too focused on that right now.”

There were definitely some doubts about this early in the offseason. The two sides failed to come to a long-term agreement after the Giants used the franchise tag on Barkley, prompting the running back to threaten to sit out regular season games. Ultimately, the two sides were able to come to a one-year agreement, with Barkley saying he had an “epiphany” about missing games.

Barkley is saying all the right things, and he will be available to the team for Week 1. However, this entire situation risks repeating itself again next offseason.