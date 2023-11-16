 Skip to main content
Saquon Barkley has warning for Giants about contract talks

November 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Saquon Barkley takes off his helmet

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during warm ups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sounds like he has learned some hard lessons regarding loyalty in contract talks.

Barkley was asked Thursday whether he felt his loyalty to the organization and his willingness to accept a high workload would help him get a new contract, whether from the Giants or from another team. The running back shot down that notion quite quickly.

“Loyalty means nothing. Loyalty, that don’t mean nothing,” Barkley said. “No matter how loyal, no matter how committed you are, it’s a business at the end of the day. That is something that I have learned.”

Barkley’s comments likely stem from his offseason contract dispute with the Giants, which only ended when Barkley backed down from a threat to sit out games after the Giants used the franchise tag on him. Barkley later admitted that he felt sitting out games would hurt his value in free agency.

Barkley clearly does not sound like he expects special consideration from the Giants, and might not be willing to give it to them either. He has rushed for 568 yards and one touchdown on the season and is eligible to become a free agent again at the end of the season.

New York GiantsSaquon Barkley
