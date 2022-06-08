 Skip to main content
Saquon Barkley has optimistic update on his health

June 8, 2022
by Grey Papke
Saquon Barkley during a radio interview

Mar 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley speaks during a radio interview during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is facing a big season, but he sounds confident that his body will allow him to perform at his best.

Barkley spoke to the media Wednesday and gave an update on his physical condition. The Giants running back said his knee feels better now than it did at this time last year, and most notably, he trusts it again during play.

This seems like a subtle admission that Barkley spent a lot of 2021 worrying about a recurrence of injury to his knee. That is understandable, as he has been consistently plagued by injuries, most notably his torn ACL in 2020. Even in 2021, he never seemed to have fully moved on from that issue.

Barkley was the subject of offseason trade rumors as he enters the final season of his rookie deal. He has been limited to just 15 games since the start of 2020, and feels a long way away from his dynamic rookie campaign.

Barkley is still only 25. If he really does feel good, he could be a huge boon to the Giants. Him saying he trusts his body more again can only be a good sign.

