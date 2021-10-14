Saquon Barkley admits to mental struggles following latest injury

Saquon Barkley put in a lot of effort to come back from the torn ACL he suffered in 2020. That made his newest injury even tougher to take.

The New York Giants running back suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Barkley had to be carted off the field and did not return to the game.

On Thursday, Barkley admitted that suffering another injury was beyond frustrating. In fact, he initially refused to get onto the cart because of how it reminded him of his ACL injury.

Saquon Barkley said he was frustrated, exhausted and angry after turning his ankle in Dallas. Did not want to get on the cart bc last time he did that his season was over. Admitted to some “Why me?” moments. Now he is focused on coming back. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) October 14, 2021

Injury recovery can be as mental as it is physical. That’s especially true for Barkley given how much time the 24-year-old has missed.

The good news is Barkley’s injury does not sound as bad as it could have been. He’ll almost certainly play again in 2021.