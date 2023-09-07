Saquon Barkley has trimmed down for 2023 season

Saquon Barkley may be back on his Penn State energy.

The New York Giants running back star Barkley told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan this week that he has shed some weight for the 2023 campaign. Barkley said that he played at 232 pounds last season and is now down to roughly 226 or 227. The two-time Pro Bowler added that part of the reason is he wants to be more dynamic in the passing game.

After a couple of seasons ruined by injuries, Barkley bounced back in a massive way in 2022, rushing for 1,312 yards and ten touchdowns. At age 26 however, Barkley now faces another make-or-break campaign after agreeing this offseason to a new one-year deal with the Giants in a modified franchise tag of sorts.

Barkley is still officially listed at 232 pounds. But entering his sixth NFL season, he is betting that losing some of those pounds will be the right call.