Sauce Gardner addresses his viral comment on Tee Higgins’ Instagram post

Sauce Gardner did not sound enthusiastic Saturday about recruiting a potential marquee free agent to sign with the New York Jets. The Pro Bowl cornerback felt the need to explain why.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had a season-saving performance in his team’s 30-24 win Saturday over the Denver Broncos. Higgins caught 11 passes for 131 yards with 3 touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in overtime (video here).

Higgins shared his highlights in an Instagram post shortly after the game. Gardner commented on the post in support of the Bengals’ free-agent-to-be, prompting a fan to ask Gardner to recruit Higgins to the Jets. Gardner did not humor the fan.

“Tell him to come to da [sic] jets,” commented the fan.

“I will NOT be telling him that,” Gardner replied.

Gardner’s post had some online speculating that the star cornerback was unhappy with the Jets and would not recommend others to join the team. Once his comment went viral, Wilson cleared things up on an Instagram story post.

“We got [Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams] already so it’s no chance of it happening so that’s why I said ‘I will NOT tell him that’

“There yall [sic] go,” Gardner captioned the post.

Sauce Gardner response to his viral comment on Tee Higgins IG #Jets pic.twitter.com/MWejsYisAq — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) December 29, 2024

Gardner made sure to clarify that his comment on Higgins’ post was not about his dissatisfaction with being on the Jets. But the the two-time All-Pro did not hide his frustration with his team Sunday after the Jets got crushed 40-14 by the Buffalo Bills.