Scott Van Pelt out for Monday Night Countdown in Week 5

Those who were expecting to see Scott Van Pelt hosting ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 5 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers were left surprised.

Van Pelt did not travel to Las Vegas to host the show due to an illness. Joe Buck, who serves as the lead play-by-play announcer on “Monday Night Football” for ESPN, worked double-duty and filled in for SVP as the pregame show host.

Those who watched Van Pelt host his “SportsCenter” program on Sunday night noticed immediately that SVP was battling an illness. His voice was hoarse and barely audible, so not seeing him on Monday was not too surprising.

Van Pelt posted on X Monday that he woke up with no voice at all.

“So, we played another fun edition of will Scott’s voice quit before the show ends last night. Unfortunately, I woke up to zero voice at all. Just gone. As a result, no trip to Vegas for Monday Night Countdown or @SportsCenter,” he wrote.

So, we played another fun edition of will Scott’s voice quit before the show ends last night. Unfortunately, I woke up to zero voice at all. Just gone. As a result, no trip to Vegas for Monday Night Countdown or @SportsCenter. @Buck and @MichelleBeisner will be fantastic… — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 9, 2023

Van Pelt joked that his son teased him for being “useless” as long as the host didn’t have a voice.

My guy Charlie is very concerned about my voice. “So…are you just useless now?” Mostly, son. Yes. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 9, 2023

Van Pelt is in his first year hosting ESPN’s “Monday Countdown” program.