Seahawks had cool draft gesture for late John Clayton

The Seattle Seahawks were busy on Thursday preparing for the NFL Draft, but they didn’t forget about one important figure.

The Seahawks had a cool gesture for late reporter John Clayton, who died in March at the age of 67. The team left a seat open for Clayton and had his name on a card.

Seahawks reserved a media seat for @JohnClaytonNFL in the press room today. pic.twitter.com/tNsV3UVnaV — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) April 28, 2022

Clayton was a legendary NFL reporter. He began his career covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks as a beat reporter. Then in 1995, Clayton was hired by ESPN to cover the entire NFL. He worked for ESPN through 2017 and then returned to doing local media work in Seattle.

To make the honor complete, ESPN should run the classic Clayton commercial.