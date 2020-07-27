Report: Many in NFL feel Seahawks were ‘fleeced’ in Jamal Adams trade

If you think the New York Jets got the better of the Jamal Adams trade, it appears you’re not alone.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini spoke to numerous coaches and general managers over the weekend about the Adams trade, and she said on Monday’s edition of “Get Up!” that the prevailing opinion was that the Seattle Seahawks got “fleeced” by giving up two first-round picks and safety Bradley McDougald to acquire Adams.

"There were many GMs and coaches that I talked to over the weekend [about the Jamal Adams trade] … and most, I'd say almost all, felt that the Jets fleeced the Seattle Seahawks." —@diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/OpLOfyzKKp — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 27, 2020

The Seahawks did, in fact, part with an enormous haul to land Adams. They clearly see him as a transformative figure on defense due to his ability and versatility. Plus, he does fill a position of need.

Adams had 75 tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Jets last season. That’s the kind of production the Seahawks will be looking for at the very least in 2020.