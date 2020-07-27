Quantcast Skip to main content
Report: Many in NFL feel Seahawks were ‘fleeced’ in Jamal Adams trade

July 27, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jamal Adams

If you think the New York Jets got the better of the Jamal Adams trade, it appears you’re not alone.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini spoke to numerous coaches and general managers over the weekend about the Adams trade, and she said on Monday’s edition of “Get Up!” that the prevailing opinion was that the Seattle Seahawks got “fleeced” by giving up two first-round picks and safety Bradley McDougald to acquire Adams.

The Seahawks did, in fact, part with an enormous haul to land Adams. They clearly see him as a transformative figure on defense due to his ability and versatility. Plus, he does fill a position of need.

Adams had 75 tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Jets last season. That’s the kind of production the Seahawks will be looking for at the very least in 2020.

