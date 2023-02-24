Seahawks GM zinged DK Metcalf over All-Star Game appearance

DK Metcalf had a big weekend even though the NFL season is over.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last week in Utah. He scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks and won the game’s MVP honors.

“I never thought I was going to win MVP,” Metcalf said. “I just came here to hoop around, but it feels great.”

Though Metcalf’s game was impressive, one person who had some fun with him over it was Seahawks GM John Schneider.

Schneider joined “The Wyman and Bob Show” on 710 AM in Seattle on Thursday. He said he was unaware ahead of time that Metcalf would be participating in the game. Schneider sent Metcalf a text message saying “congrats for dunking on people my height.”

John Schneider right now on watching DK Metcalf in the NBA All-Star Celeb Game: "I think I was the last person to know he was playing, sent him a text saying congrats for dunking on people my height." #Seahawks — Wyman and Bob (@WymanAndBob) February 24, 2023

That’s harsh.

Metcalf is 6-foot-4 and was the best athlete in the game. He lived up to the hype and took home MVP honors, even if he was playing against people nowhere near his size or athleticism.

Not only did Metcalf get zinged by Schneider, but he got another surprise as well.