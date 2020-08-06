Report: Seahawks interested in Everson Griffen, Clay Matthews

The Seattle Seahawks may be looking to add another big name on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Mike Silver of NFL Network, the Seahawks have interest in veteran pass rushers Clay Matthews and Everson Griffen, and could move toward a deal with one of them fairly quickly.

While the Seahawks appear to have moved on from Jadeveon Clowney, who wants more than they're willing to pay, the team has interest in two veteran free agent pass rushers: LB Clay Matthews and DE Everson Griffen. A deal could happen soon. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 6, 2020

As Silver notes, the Seahawks are in the market for cheaper alternatives to Jadeveon Clowney, who spent the 2019 season with Seattle. Clowney has previously turned down a deal that would have been worth $15 million in 2020 and has been slow to lower his asking price.

The 34-year-old Matthews spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams where he collected eight sacks, his best tally since 2014. The 32-year-old Griffen also collected eight sacks for the Minnesota Vikings, and is reportedly receiving interest from another top NFC team as well.