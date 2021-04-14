Seahawks interested in signing Aldon Smith?

Aldon Smith proved last year that he is still capable of being an impact player despite his checkered past, and the Seattle Seahawks are once again expressing interest in the veteran pass-rusher.

Smith took a free agent visit to Seattle on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From NFL Now: The #Seahawks are bringing in DE Aldon Smith for a visit, taking a look at a player they tried to trade for last year. pic.twitter.com/ABRJIU7oLW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2021

The Seahawks tried to trade for Smith midway through the 2020 season, but Rapoport notes that the Dallas Cowboys turned the offers away.

Prior to last season, Smith was out of the NFL since 2015 due to a host of legal and personal issues. He has, by all indications, kept his head on straight since being reinstated. Smith also made some physical changes that appear to have helped him last year.

Smith had five sacks last season and 50 QB pressures. Signing him could be an inexpensive way for the Seahawks to bolster their front seven.