Jadeveon Clowney more likely to end up back with Seahawks?

Are the Seattle Seahawks the likely landing spot for Jadeveon Clowney in 2020? One reporter believes so.

Seattle Times Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta answered fan questions for a mailbag column he published on Tuesday. The first question he addressed had to do with whether Clowney would return to the team.

Condotta noted that the Cleveland Browns guaranteed the salary for Olivier Vernon, which likely takes them out of the running for Clowney. The Browns reportedly have had the highest offer for Clowney.

Condotta figures that the odds are “likely increasing he plays another year in Seattle with every other option that falls through.”

The thinking is that Clowney might feel comfortable returning to the team he played for last season and reentering free agency after the year. On Monday, a report said an AFC team had interest in signing Clowney, but it’s unclear whether that is feasible.

Clowney had 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games last season for Seattle.