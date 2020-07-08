Raiders have reportedly made offer to Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney still remains unsigned, but one notable team has officially entered the sweepstakes.

Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reported this week that the Las Vegas Raiders have made an offer to the free agent defensive end. Lammey does note though that two or three teams have better offers for Clowney and that owner Mark Davis and GM Mike Mayock are standing pat despite coach Jon Gruden’s desire for the Raiders to up their offer.

Clowney, the three-time Pro Bowler, continues to hold out for a contract that he deems to be acceptable. He is 27 years old and coming off a 2019 season where he recorded 31 combined tackles and 3.0 sacks in 13 games.

The former No. 1 overall pick appears to want to go to a contending situation. The Raiders have yet to make the playoffs in the Gruden era, so they probably won’t cut it for Clowney if their offer stays where it is currently.